Somerset mother accused of DUI with child in vehicle

Kayla Taylor (Photo: Pulaski County Detention Center)
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset mother was arrested after police say she was driving under the influence with her 5-year-old child in the vehicle.

An arrest report states Somerset police received word from the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services that 25-year-old Kayla Taylor was believed to be intoxicated and driving following a meeting with her on Friday.

Police were able to pull Taylor's vehicle over, and officers performed a field sobriety test.

Taylor is accused of failing several tests, including a number count test where she counted "1, 2, 3, 4, 3, 4, 2, f***** 1." She would later say she guessed she "f***** failed that one too" after hopping during a leg stand test.

Police arrested Taylor and charged her with DUI, wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor. She remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

 
