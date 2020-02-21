Somerset team manager honored during game

An important member of the Somerset basketball team makes his debut on the court.

Somerset High School honored Macon Wilson during senior night. (WKYT)

He's been with the team for a few years but during his senior season, he got to suit up for the first time.

"He’s the light, he brings the energy," said Senior Jase Bruner.

Senior Manager Macon Wilson has been with the team for three years. When Senior night was coming up, the team knew they wanted to make his special.

"This is my ninth year of coaching. That was about the most special moment I’ve seen," said Head Coach Jeron Dunbar.

The day before the game they let Wilson know he'd be suiting up.

The teams leading scorer stepped up telling their coach that Wilson could start for him.

"I thought it was the most fitting for him to come out and we come off the bench and greet him after he comes out of the game," said Bruner.

Wilson talked about all the shots he'd been practicing.

"It was awesome, from one angle whenever I watch it again I was worried I traveled but luckily I didn’t," said Wilson.

Coach Bruner gave credit to their opponent, Danville, for helping make the moment special.

"I really didn’t hear much in the moment just because of how exciting it was. But I was really surprised like Danville themselves celebrated with me. That was awesome," said Wilson.

As the game went on Somerset had a big lead. Wilson came back into the game and even tried to make a few threes.

"I tried to. Need to get back in the gym and work on that," said Wilson.

But he did sink another layup, scoring the final points for his team.

"I can’t imagine anything better. I could imagine one thing better actually have to retract that I would imagine winning the state championship up in Rupp. That would be even better," said Wilson.

No matter how this season ends, he won't forget it.

Wilson told WKYT that after high school he plans to go to college and study 3-D printing.