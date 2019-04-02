Son charged following Cynthiana man's death in 2018 rollover wreck

A Cynthiana man is now charged in his father's 2018 death after deputies say he was driving under the influence before crashing his vehicle.

Jacob King, 27, is charged with reckless homicide and DUI. Scott County deputies say King was driving on Newtown Pike under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle in a rollover wreck. Ricky King, 48, died as a result of the crash. Jacob King voluntarily submitted to a drug test and also tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Deputies said on the day of the wreck Jacob King was attempting to avoid a deer, and wet roads may have played a role in the crash.

An arrest warrant states King had a blood alcohol content of .107.

King is scheduled to appear in court 1 p.m. Tuesday.