Somerset COVID-19 victim's son posts viral heartfelt video

Every night we lose a Kentuckian to COVID-19 Governor Andy Beshear asks us to light a green light outside our homes in remembrance.

David Pitman was an outdoorsman his son Dustin Pitman says.

"One of the things dad enjoyed most was fishing," Dustin says.

David was a fighter, winning his battle against stage 2 colon cancer.

"He kicked its butt and you know I thought after that you know dad's like Hercules, nothing's going to bring that man down," Dustin says.

But then came COVID-19. It was a fight even David couldn't win.

"That night we got the phone call, you know we're just gonna go ahead and pull the plug on dad, and I asked them I said can you please wait, I said we're the only two able to go down there," Dustin says.

Dustin posted a video on Facebook the night of his father's death. The video went viral. Around 30,000 people watched it to date with messages from all over the US and abroad giving their condolences.

But, nothing can get rid of the struggles the Pitman's are having to endure as they morn in a strange new world.

"Dad wanted cremation so we tried to honor his wishes there and for safety we even, we didn't even do a layout," says Dustin.

Dustin says many are forced to have a virtual funerals due to social distancing. His family is waiting until the pandemic ends to have a celebration of life for his father. It's a sacrifice Dustin is willing to make. He wants people to stay home.

"I guess what I'm trying to get out of this is, maybe his death can be used for good so people really know how bad this is. Maybe these people that are meeting in big groups will stay home," Dustin says in his live Facebook video.

Doing all he can so his father doesn't die in vain.

Dustin says he found some relief learning that his father's hearing was probably the last thing to go. He was able to say goodbye.