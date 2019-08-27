Son remembers mother killed in Interstate 64 crash in Lexington

A central Kentucky family has suffered another devastating loss after a mother was killed in a crash in Lexington over the weekend.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 near the Scott County line and resulted in the death of Shannon DeRossett. Her vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

DeRossett is survived by her sons who are 21 and 16. The oldest, Jared, said this isn't the first time they have faced tragedy, as their father William died in 2014.

Jared said the strength his mother showed when he lost his father is helping him cope with this tragedy.

"It was definitely a dark time for me and my brother but she stayed strong for us and yeah she was an incredible lady," Jared DeRossett said.

The two say they have received an outpouring of support following DeRossett's death.

"Honestly, it’s been overwhelming," Jared DeRossett said. "Our phones have been flooded with text messages, offering their condolences and then the donations as well."

The family has established an online fundraiser which has received support for the community, but they are still a few thousand dollars short of their goal.

Derossett's visitation will take place at 11 a.m. at Kerr Brothers funeral home in Lexington.