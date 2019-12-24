Son reunited with biological mother just in time for Christmas

A 10-year-old Kentucky boy can mark one item off his wish list sent to Santa thanks to a surprise visit from his biological mother.

Seth Fox has not seen his mother in over a year. She lives in California while Seth is in Kentucky with a foster family.

On Christmas Eve Seth believed he was at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to great his sister flying in. A few minutes later, Seth was in tears while being wrapped up and embraced by his mother.

“I was so excited,” said Seth’s mother. “I wanted to tell him so bad. It was the only thing he wanted for Christmas.”

Seth tells WKYT he envisioned receiving a new XBOX was more likely than seeing his mother but kept it on his wish list just in case.

The family now plans to celebrate and spend time catching up at their home in Somerset.

Seth says he has no more wishes on his list after today.

