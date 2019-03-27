PJ Washington tweets video walking day after cast removed

PJ Washington’s cast on his foot was removed yesterday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This comes after Kentucky's top scorer and rebounder continues to recover from a foot sprain he suffered in the SEC Tournament.

Washington was back in Wisconsin for the second time in a week to see a specialist. We don’t know for sure who that specialist is, but Green Bay is the headquarters of Dr. Robert Anderson who former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy called “the best in the business” when it comes to foot and ankle injuries.

Washington's status for Friday night’s Sweet 16 game with 3-seed Houston is still unknown as of Wednesday morning, but a Wednesday afternoon social media post will likely give Big Blue Nation optimism about his chances of playing.

Washington would tweet a short clip walking in basketball shoes, hinting that he may be able to resume basketball activities.

The tweet led to John Calipari saying 'Uh oh ...' in a retweet.

The Wildcats leave for Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and will have their NCAA mandated media sessions Thursday afternoon.