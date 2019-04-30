Sources: Two killed, several shot on UNC Charlotte campus

Sources say two people were killed and several others shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody.

An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Building. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

Police sources told WBTV two people were killed. Several others were hit, sources said, but their conditions have not been released.

There is no official word about the person reportedly taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

