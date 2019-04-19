South Carolina 5th grader died of natural causes after school fight, no charges to be filed

A 10-year-old Colleton County girl died from natural causes and not from any trauma caused by a classroom fight in March, according to a pathological report in the death investigation.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters Friday morning that Raniya Wright died from a medical condition known as an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, in her brain.

“In this case, the science is very clear,” Stone said. “The science shows us her death was natural.”

Stone classified the condition as a “birth defect” and said there was no sign of trauma on Wright’s body.

Wright, a fifth grader at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, died two days after a March 25 fight in her classroom.

Ahead of Friday’s news conference, authorities released few details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation and incomplete autopsy results.

Earlier this week, community members and members of Wright’s family were frustrated after the Colleton County School Board met behind closed doors for the second time since Wright’s death to get details about the investigation, but then released no details.

Wright died on March 27 at MUSC in Charleston where she had been airlifted two days earlier after the classroom incident.

Later that same week, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said autopsy results were not yet complete and it would be too early to speculate about whether any criminal charges would be expected.

The other student, whose name has not been released, was suspended following the incident, according to Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber, but there has been no official word on whether the student has since returned to the classroom.

