South Korea leader calls for ‘unprecedented’ steps to stop coronavirus

South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and says officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to fight a viral outbreak.

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, medical staff check passengers arriving from Iran in the airport in Najaf, Iraq. Coronavirus-infected travelers from Iran already have been discovered in Lebanon and Canada. (Source: AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File)

President Moon Jae-in says the outbreak has reached “a crucial watershed” and that “the next few days will be a very important critical moment.” He made the comments at the start of a government meeting.

Authorities reported 123 more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 556 with five deaths.

Most of the new cases came from the fourth-largest city of Daegu and surrounding areas, linked to a local church and a hospital.

Iran’s health minister says virus came from China travel as death toll rises to 8

Iran’s health ministry says the death toll from the new virus in the Middle Eastern country has risen to 8 people, confirming 43 cases of the illness.

The outbreak in Iran has centered on the holy city of Qom, where officials say travellers from China brought the new coronavirus.

The Iranian health minister told state TV that one of the Iranians dead from the virus was a merchant who regularly shuttled between the two countries using indirect flights in recent weeks, after Iran stopped direct passenger flights to China.

Iran reported its first case of the virus last Wednesday.

February 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM GMT - Updated February 23 at 11:06 AM

(AP) - South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and says officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to fight a viral outbreak.

President Moon Jae-in says the outbreak has reached “a crucial watershed” and that “the next few days will be a very important critical moment.” He made the comments at the start of a government meeting.

Authorities reported 123 more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 556 with five deaths. Most of the new cases came from the fourth-largest city of Daegu and surrounding areas, linked to a local church and a hospital.

Coronavirus on the brink of pandemic, expert says

Iran’s health minister says virus came from China travel as death toll rises to 8

Iran’s health ministry says the death toll from the new virus in the Middle Eastern country has risen to 8 people, confirming 43 cases of the illness.

The outbreak in Iran has centered on the holy city of Qom, where officials say travellers from China brought the new coronavirus.

The Iranian health minister told state TV that one of the Iranians dead from the virus was a merchant who regularly shuttled between the two countries using indirect flights in recent weeks, after Iran stopped direct passenger flights to China.

Iran reported its first case of the virus last Wednesday.

Big jump in virus cases in Italy’s north despite lockdowns

Italy’s number of cases of the new corona virus leaped upward, with dozens of new confirmed cases reported in Lombardy, the northern region which includes the country’s financial capital, Milan.

Italian state TV said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy had reached 115 on Sunday, following an announcement by Lombardy Gov. Attilio Fontana that there are 89 cases in his region.

Most of those cases have popped up in small towns in the countryside, although Milan has at least one case. Almost all of Italy’s cases are clustered in the north.

Moscow targets Chinese with raids amid virus fears

Russian authorities are going to significant lengths to keep the virus in China from surfacing in Moscow.

Local officials ordered police raids of hotels, dormitories, apartment buildings and businesses to track down the shrinking number of Chinese nationals left in the capital. They also authorized using facial recognition technology to find people suspected of evading a 14-day quarantine upon arrival from China.

City bus drivers complained to their union about instructions to call dispatchers if they spot Chinese passengers. Subway workers with questionnaires are stopping riders thought to be from China.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.