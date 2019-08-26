South Laurel High School remembers fishing coach

The Laurel County community is mourning the loss of a teacher, coach and father figure.

52-year-old Darin Ray Reed died Saturday.

He worked at South Laurel High School as the fishing team coach and a teacher.

His friend and co-worker, Gerald Lewis, says Reed was like a drill sergeant when he needed to be.

Lewis said Reed dedicated his life to his students, even tutoring them after hours.

"He would actually take them in into his class after school and tutor the ones that were having problems," Lewis said.

Lewis will serve as a pallbearer at his friend's funeral service tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Bowling Funeral Home.

He said Reed's students will come together to grieve and remember the coach that changed the way they fish.