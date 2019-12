The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down after a deadly crash Tuesday night in Rockcastle County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened around the 72 mile marker, between Berea and Mt. Vernon.

A detour has been set up. People driving south should exit the interstate at Exit 76 in Berea and take US 25 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 62.

The interstate is expected to be closed until at least 9 p.m. Tuesday.