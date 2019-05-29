Southbound Interstate 75 closed in Rockcastle County following fiery crash

Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 75 toward Rockcastle County may need to take a detour after a fiery crash.

The crash happened near the 64 mile marker just north of the Mt. Vernon exit.

All southbound lanes were shut down as a result, but crews have opened one lane for drivers.

Several drivers have reported backups for miles. One viewer sent us a photo of smoke showing from the scene of the crash.

Drivers must now take exit 76 in Berea in order to help traffic control.