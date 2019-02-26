Southern Kentucky city reaches record-high flood levels Tuesday

One city along the Cumberland River in southern Kentucky is experiencing record flooding Tuesday.

Some people in Burkesville, which is the county seat of Cumberland County, can't leave their homes on dry ground because of river flooding.

The Cumberland River goes through the small city, and emergency managers say they are having to boat in supplies to help people living in the area.

Because of the amount of water coming out of nearby Lake Cumberland, the water levels will be like this for at least two weeks.

Before the Wolf Creek Dam was built, the entire town of Burkesville was underwater during the Great Flood of 1937. Engineering has helped prevent a similar disaster for the community.