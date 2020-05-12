Southern Kentucky lagging behind in COVID-19 testing

More testing is now available in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear says 50 COVID-19 testing sites are up and running across the state. But there aren't many in southern Kentucky.

We haven't seen a lot of confirmed coronavirus cases out of southeastern Kentucky and the governor thinks limited testing might be the reason.

When we look at a map of the state, we're seeing a string of eastern Kentucky counties, four in a row, with no confirmed cases:

Bell county, in southern Kentucky, doesn't have any cases either.

We are looking at more than 6,600 COVID-19 patients in Kentucky and 311 people have died.

About a third of all patients have recovered. And there's more encouraging news, for the first time in a long time, we're seeing a five-day drop in new case numbers.

Because of what state health leaders are calling a "plateau" in our numbers and expanded testing Kentucky is slowly reopening.