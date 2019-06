Kentucky State Police say a man is dead after a Thursday afternoon motorcycle crash.

Troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 127 just before 6 p.m. in Clinton County 10 miles north of Albany.

Investigators believe Jeffery Price, 76, of Albany hit a tree that fell in the roadway during a recent storm with his motorcycle.

He was transported to a hospital in Clinton County where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.