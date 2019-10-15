Southland Drive closed after police say car hits construction worker and crane

Lexington Police say Southland Drive could be closed for hours after a car hit a construction worker and a crane Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. between Southview Drive and Eastway Drive.

Lexington Police say the construction worker was directing traffic around the crane, which was in place for an ongoing drainage project in the area. However, police say the driver of a Buick Century didn't see the worker, and hit him and the crane.

Police say both the construction worker and the driver were taken to UK Hospital with traumatic injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say the construction worker was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

WKYT has a crew at the scene.


