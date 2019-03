A special election is being held Tuesday in Kentucky's 31st Senate District.

That covers Elliot, Martin, Lawrence, Morgan and Pike counties.

The election comes after the seat was vacated by Ray Jones. He's now the Pike County Judge Executive.

On the ticket are Republican Phillip Wheeler and Democrat Darrell Pugh.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, and close at 6 p.m.