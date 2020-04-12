Special ‘Drive-In’ service held for Easter Sunday in Berea

The church has held their services online in previous weeks but felt Easter Sunday should feel more inclusive since usual traditions are likely on hold this year.

Easter Sunday Church service moved forward with a drive-in service for the congregation of New Height Church in Berea.

Pastor Chad Burdette said in previous weeks he’s been holding services online through Facebook live and other social media platforms, but Easter Sunday deserved something more.

"The question is, how do we stay together without being together and that’s what we’re trying to do," Burdette said.

He and other members had their congregation pull into the Mini Mall Drive in Berea, park six feet apart and tune into 91.1FM so they could hear Burdette preach.

"We’re glad to be out here, it’s nice to see people from even in their cars and to be able to wave at them and scream across the parking lot, ‘How you been? We’ve been praying for you,’" said member Mercedez Burkhart.

The church expected 200 cars to pull into the lot and ended up with closer to 300. They tell WKYT they will move forward with service held online except for Mother’s Day.

