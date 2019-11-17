Special Olympic gymnasts compete in Lexington

Nearly 40 athletes from across Kentucky gathered at Legacy Gymnastics in Lexington for the State Artistic Gymnastic Competition Sunday morning.

Both girls and boys competed in a variety of events including vault, floor, high bar, uneven bars and rings. Organizer for the competition Mary Fehrenbach told WKYT the event typically has about 25 participants, but they are seeing more this year due to a new team being formed in Louisville.

“It’s adorable, it’s wonderful and they’re all so talented and for me, my heart is filled just by seeing their little faces and how they came out and were celebrating like they won just in the opening ceremony,” said Michelle English.

English is here to support close family friend Maggie Pettit.

Cynthia Pettit said English is just one of several family friends who came to support her daughter, Maggie. Pettit said her daughter did special Olympic soccer years ago, but the sport didn’t stick.

Now her daughter is trying out the new Louisville team of Gymnastics.

“It makes me cry, it’s wonderful it really is you know when your child can’t do a lot of the stuff other kids can do, this allows them to do that,” Cynthia Pettit said.

The sport is not only open to children. The oldest competitor at the event was a 49-year-old woman from Lexington.

