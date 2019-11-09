Special Olympics State Flag Football tournament heats up despite cool temperatures

It was a big day for athletes at the Special Olympics State Flag football tournament. They were competing for the state title, and having the most fun while doing so. Most of all, they did it all as a team.

"My favorite part is the team. Everybody is the team. We work together, we have fun together, we travel together. Those who can, those who can't, we still meet up, go out to grab a group dinner, breakfast, it don't matter. It's just the team. There is no I in team," Big-E, an athlete nicknamed for his extraordinary enthusiasm, said.

These teams are all possible through Special Olympics.

"Our mission is to provide year-round sports training and competition to those with intellectual disabilities, so all of these athletes have a chance to come out here and show everyone what they're made of," Hunter Brislin, Director of Sports and Competition, said. "We have a lot of great athletes, a lot of very skilled athletes, and so to have a chance to come out here and show that to everyone, it's really really special."

For these athletes to be able to compete, volunteers and officials gave their time to the event. Special Olympics is always on the look out for more helping hands.

"I would encourage you if you've never been out to a Special Olympics event to volunteer," Brislin said. "I'd highly encourage you to come out, help us out, we need volunteers for all of our events, we are a volunteer driven organization, so without volunteers we can't do this."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, you can visit Special Olympics Kentucky's website, soky.org

