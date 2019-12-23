Special election date set for two Kentucky House seats

There are two open seats in the Kentucky House following the resignation of two lawmakers.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, called for a special election to be held Feb. 25.

Rep. Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, and Rep. Dennis Keene, D-Wilder, both resigned from their roles. Adkins is now Gov. Beshear's senior advisor.

They represented districts 99 and 67, respectively. District 99 covers Eliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. District 67 covers part of Campbell County.