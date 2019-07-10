Special session for pension relief bill may start July 19

A special session on pension reform appears to be only a few days away.

House Majority Leader John Carney, R-Campbellsville, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that leadership has been told July 19 is, "the most likely date to start the session."

The special session is needed to pass a bill that would give pension relief to more than 100 quasi-governmental agencies, including some regional universities and health departments.

Governor Matt Bevin vetoed a similar bill following the regular legislative session. Bevin's office has since been working on an amended bill and trying to secure enough votes to ensure it passes.

Rep. Carney says the votes are now there. Although there is still some debate as to how many votes are needed to pass the pension relief bill.

Some lawmakers argue a supermajority is needed. Rep. Carney says it's his understanding only a simple majority, 51 votes, is needed.

The required number of votes is an important distinction because a special session isn't cheap. It would costs taxpayers about $65,000 a day and it would take at least five days to pass the bill.

Only Bevin can call a special session. His office has not commented on Carney's remarks.

