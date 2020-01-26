Speeding driver damages nearly 90-year-old veterans memorial in Tennessee, neighbors say

Neighbors are upset after they say a driver damaged a monument honoring veterans this week.

Volunteers suspect that a driver damaged a monument honoring veterans in Nashville, Tennessee. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

In the middle of East Nashville’s Riverside Drive, Anthony Viglietti surveyed the damage as the nearly 90-year-old veterans memorial sat face-down in the mud.

"I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was just devastated."

Viglietti is the founder of the group Friends of Riverside Drive, and he’s cared for the monument for years.

The memorial was put up in the 1930s to honor the area’s veterans of World War I, but was since rededicated to also recognize veterans of World War II and the Korean War.

"It’s heartbreaking,” Viglietti said. “There should be more respect for this drive."

Viglietti suspects the memorial was hit by a speeding car sometime on Friday, something that wouldn’t be a first.

"I think this particular location has experienced several head-on collisions," Viglietti said.

He said the crash is part of a fast-growing problem.

"In the past few years, this has become a raceway," Viglietti said.

Even though the speed limit on the road is 30 mph, he sees cars speed through every day.

“It’s just a constant thing,” he said.

But as Viglietti looked over the broken monument, there was a moment of relief when he saw the plaque was still in one piece.

Now, he’s focused on fixing the memorial, and he hopes this time it stays up.

