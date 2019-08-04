Spokesman: Sen. McConnell recovering from fractured shoulder

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is recovering from a fall at his home in Louisville, a day after speaking at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic.

According to spokesman David Popp, Sen. McConnell tripped on his outside patio Sunday morning. He was treated and released, and is recovering at home.

Popp says that Sen. McConnell called Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Texas Senator John Cornyn Sunday afternoon "to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend."

Popp says McConnell will continue to work from home