Sports betting bill gains momentum by clearing House panel

A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky has picked up bipartisan momentum.

A House committee voted Wednesday unanimously to advance the measure.

One estimate says the proposal would bring in about $22.5 million a year in new taxes.

Supporters say that money could go toward the unfunded pension liabilities or toward addiction services.

The Family Foundation testified against the bill, saying it would expand gambling, which, they say, would violate the Kentucky Constitution.

"House Bill 137 is an expansion of gambling. I have heard several supporters of this bill, people I know and respect, who acknowledge that expanded gambling requires a constitutional amendment and, in the next breath, supports this bill," said Martin Cothran with the Family Foundation.

Others say it would lead to societal problems like addictive gambling, suicides, bankruptcies, and divorce.

The measure cleared the House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.

The bill is supported by Gov. Andy Beshear, who mentioned it during his State of the Commonwealth speech Tuesday evening.

The proposal would allow wagering on college sports teams in Kentucky.

That provision was excluded from a 2019 sports betting bill that died in the legislature.

"Last year's version [of the bill] had a prohibition on wagering on in-state college teams. We have removed that. That was the item I heard the most negative feedback about," said Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger.

The bill now goes to the full House. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says there is support to pass it; however, it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Tuesday night, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he was neither for or against the bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.