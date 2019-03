People living along the Cumberland River are no strangers to flooding. That relationship, however, could grow even closer over the next few months.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their annual U.S. Spring Flood Outlook. In this year's report, they’ve included all of Kentucky under a “Minor Flood Outlook,” and areas of southern Kentucky under a “Moderate Flood Outlook.”

This comes after south central Kentucky has received above average precipitation amounts - even after 2018 broke all previous records. While recent dry stretches have helped, Emergency Management says it could all change in an instant...

"It's going to help to stabilize the soil, so hopefully we're not going to lose too much from that,” says Danny Moses, with Whitley County Emergency Management. “If we get a lot of rain though, it's all going to start over."

Moses also mentions that, while flash flooding is always an issue during the spring season, mudslides and road slips are the primary concerns since they're typically so unpredictable.

"We've had some that we never had any idea that it was going to happen. It just got too wet, the earths already moving, we started losing roadways."

Looking at the past several years, Kentucky has, in most cases, at least been included in the Minor Flood Outlook for spring. The addition of the Moderate Flood Outlook, however is something the area hasn't seen in at least 4 years.