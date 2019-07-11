Spurlock Family: 'We pray that justice will be served by anyone involved'

A family member who played a critical role in the social media outreach in the Savannah Spurlock case has released a statement soon after Kentucky State Police identified her remains.

Courtesy Richmond Police

Spurlock's aunt Lisa Thoma said the family is "heartbroken" over the news of her niece's death. Her remains were found at a home in Garrard County Wednesday night, more than six months after she was last seen.

"Our sobs of pain and physical anguish are met with moments of our beautiful memories of the vibrant and vivacious person she was," Thoma said.

Thoma took time to thank the police, search teams, volunteers and social media followers who helped try to find answers in the case.

"You have kept Savannah's silenced voice alive along with us in a fight for the truth."

The family is asking for privacy as they mourn Spurlock's death.

While authorities have arrested David Sparks in connection to Spurlock's death, family members want anyone who played a role to have justice served.

"For the small number of you who had ill intentions through this process, we pray that God will meet you and forgive you for hurting Savannah and our family," Thoma said.

Thoma concluded the message with a farewell to Spurlock.

"Savannah, we love you so much. Rest in heaven."