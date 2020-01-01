Spurlock family donates tip boxes to missing Lincoln County man's family

The family of a missing Lincoln County man hopes new tip boxes will help them find the answers they've been waiting for.

The mother of a missing Lincoln County man says Savannah Spurlock's family donated two tip boxes to the family. (WKYT)

Michael Gorley went missing in May of 2015.

His mother, Sandra Hasty says he was last seen on Knob Lick Road between Junction City and Stanford.

She believes he was the victim of foul play and does not think she will ever see her son alive again.

Hasty says Savannah Spurlock's family donated two tip boxes to the family. They've put them up in Boyle County.

Hasty hopes someone offers some information to help investigators find her son's body.

"There were remains found in Lincoln County [in 2019], and we were up in arms whether it could be Michael or not and it’s not Michael, so we decided to go ahead and put them out the first of the year,” said Hasty.

The Spurlock family is giving another tip box to Linda Price's family.

They have another box they are offering to families of missing loved ones.