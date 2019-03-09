Spurlock family hopeful website will bring new leads in case

They're adamant someone knows something. It's been more than two months since a Richmond mother went missing, now family of Savannah Spurlock is trying something new to get answers.

"I believe there are people that know more than they are saying," Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mom, said.

Days turned into weeks and now it's been months without answers.

"It's been nine or 10 weeks now. It's hard to even keep track of the days," Ellen said. "They have absolutely broken her family, her friends, her kids. I miss her every day. It gets harder and harder."

It's been radio silence from Savannah since January 4. Family is searching for solutions and incentive for someone to help them piece together the puzzle. They landed on a website allowing people to leave anonymous tips.

"This will give them that chance to help but they won't have to put forth their name," Ellen said. "She's being held somewhere or something is happening to her, and there's somebody who knows way more than they're telling."

Ellen is holding onto hope and believes answers will come.

The Richmond Police Department is actively investigating Savannah Spurlock's disappearance. If you know anything about her whereabouts, police can be reached at (859) 623-8911.