Spurlock family misses Savannah this Mother's Day

A Richmond mom of four is still missing on Mother's Day.

Savannah Spurlock went missing from a Lexington bar on January 4, 2019. Investigators say she left the bar with three men and went to a home in Garrard County. She hasn't been seen since.

Savannah’s mother, Ellen, says Savannah was born to be a mom.

"She was a very good mother. She loved her babies and she was so excited to spend time with the twins,” Ellen says. “She went missing when they were a month."

Her kids are now four, two, and the twins are five months old.

Ellen says holidays like Mother’s Day, Savannah’s birthday, and Easter have been the hardest.

She believes someone knows what happened to her daughter that January night. She hopes someone will feel the family’s pain and come forward with information. There’s a $10,000 reward for information, but the clock is ticking as it expires on Wednesday, May 15.

"Somebody has to know something and they need to come forward to tell us what that is because it might be the missing piece to the puzzle that brings Savannah back to us."

Ellen says when Savannah does come back, every day will be Mother's Day and she'll cherish every moment with her daughter.

"Now that she's not there I’m thinking 'We had our little minor disagreements occasionally.' That means nothing. When she comes back, all that's just gone and we're just going to be so glad to see her."

