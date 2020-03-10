St. Claire Regional Medical Center evaluates first patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms

Rowan County government officials updated the community about a patient evaluated at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

Emergency Management Director Jim Hampton says a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms was evaluated at the hospital Tuesday night before being transferred to another facility.

"Please be assured St. Claire has the facilities and the expertise to care for patients while protecting the safety of all of our patients, visitors and staff. Our staff is trained and has maintained a state of continual readiness," said Hampton in the statement.

The patient is not yet confirmed to have COVID-19.

Hospital and county staff are taking all necessary precautions outline by the CDC.