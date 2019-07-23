Workers clean Morehead hospital hours after floodwaters entered building

Heavy rainfall impacted Morehead Monday afternoon. More than three inches of rain fell in a short amount of time, leading to flash flooding in several buildings.

After flash flooding closed St. Claire Regional Medical Center's main entrance Monday afternoon, the hospital has made a full recovery.

The main entrance of St. Claire Regional Medical Center was one location that was impacted. Water and mud flooded the parking lot and entrance, forcing the entrance to close. CEO and President Donald Lloyd said the hospital had to redirect incoming patients to other entrances as a result of the flooding.

"We were very concerned about the magnitude of the water coming off the ridges around our campus, and so we redirected patients to alternate entrances," Lloyd said.

While the water and mud did temporarily close the main entrance, teams worked for hours to clean up.

"The team was able to get it all extracted, cleaned, and fully repaired, and it was all back to normal by 9:30 p.m.," Lloyd said.

The St. Claire staff worked with the Morehead Fire Department in the cleanup efforts. Lloyd had high praise for the fire department dedicating their time and effort to help clean up.

Morehead Fire Chief Jeff Anderson was ready to help when he got the call from St. Claire's.

"We are really a real community-oriented fire department. We assist everybody, and they're a big part of our community, and we work well with them," Anderson said. "It was a no brainer. We sent people and water and tankers and pumpers up there and cleaned as much as we could."

After a full cleanup and recovery, it is hard to tell that the main entrance even flooded. The hospital has returned to its regular operations.