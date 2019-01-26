St. Louis police officer killed in alleged game of Russian roulette

Charges have been filed against a St. Louis police officer accused in the shooting death of an off-duty officer.

Nathaniel Hendren is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Katlyn Alix, 24, was off-duty when she was shot inside an apartment in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.

Police say Alix, Hendren and his partner met at Hendren's apartment while Alix was off-duty and Hendren and his partner were on-duty.

Both were playing with guns when Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in cylinder.

Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.

Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire.

Hendren then took gun and pulled trigger, shooting Alix in the chest, police say. She later died at the hospital.