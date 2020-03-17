St. Patrick's Day dinners given to people to give to those in need

Saint Patrick's Day parties and parades were put on hold by the Coronavirus, but that isn't stopping some from celebrating.

A Lexington priest and a chef are teaming up to help others on Saint Patty's Day.

Father Jim Sichko and Chef Ouita Michel took curbside delivery to a whole other level.

They brought 100 bags of food to people's windows. The first 50 cars got a family dinner of corned beef, cabbage potatoes, and green velvet cupcakes for free.

But here's the catch, each family dinner comes with a single serving meal for a neighbor in need.

Father Sichko says he's touched by the way Kentuckians who came out today are standing up for each other.

"One woman is taking it, they weren't able to prepare a meal today," said Father Sichko.

Chef Michel says she's happy to be preparing and serving food during this time of uncertainty.

This event is also a good reminder to keep local businesses afloat in any way you can.

Father Sichko says the meal giveaway has inspired him to create more events to come.