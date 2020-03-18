Staffing agency sees uptick in need, gives advice for newly unemployed

The Coronavirus continues to not only threaten American's health but also jobs. Thousands of Kentuckians have been temporarily laid off, now left with no way of paying the bills.

Leela Von Behren has made her 40-year career at Snelling Staffing Services focused on finding companies more employees and finding people jobs. She says what was once an easy task has now become more challenging after state government ordered dozens of industries to shut their doors.

"Yesterday we had over 50 people contact us that are unemployed," said Behren. "Primarily through the restaurant industry."

She says they are now dropping some fees to companies and helping others find temporary jobs until industries open their doors. Her advice to many is stay calm and not make any long-term irrational decisions that could burn a bridge between you and your former employer.

"I would advise them to find something that is temporary because we hope this situation is temporary and to not walk away from their current employer permanently."

She says her company is currently working with grocery store chains on finding more employees. She says the demand is in stocking shelves and chains understand that your employment is only temporary -- removing pressure when it's time to return to an everyday job.

Behren says mistakes that are easy to make IS falling behind and waiting too long to apply. She says with thousands hunting for jobs, it is better to act fast than watch the jobs be taken. She also encourages the public to reach out to a staffing agency as they have dozens of relationships with companies.

Kentucky's Career Center started accepting claims Monday for Unemployment insurance. Their website requires a social security number or an alien registration number along with your business information. Their also limitations on when you can apply.

