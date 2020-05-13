Stanford Drive-in owner talks about struggle to stay in business during pandemic

The drive-in option has been a popular alternative for movies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, it would seem that drive-in movie theaters would have it easier during all of this? But that hasn’t been the case for one of Kentucky's drive-ins.

The Stanford Drive-in has been in operation since 1952 and it’s one of the few drive-ins still in operation in Kentucky. But it’s almost closed many times and, for a while now, the owner questioned if the coronavirus was going to spell doom for it this summer.

The drive-option has been popular during the pandemic, but theaters do face challenges to open. We’re talking to the owner of a popular drive-in in Lincoln County at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/YvcRMFbCCM — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 13, 2020

And that’s ironic given how some churches, organizations and businesses have been able to stay open with some kind of drive-in option.

Owner Denise Pike says she was at first told she couldn't open at all because all movie theaters were closed, but as the state is gradually reopening she’s been given the green light. However, she will have a lot of restrictions and rules to follow.

Most of those rules deal with the concession stand.

“We have two registers eight to 10 feet apart, only two people inside at a time, per register," Pike said. "One and six feet back from the other one.”

Pike also says everyone will need to stay in their cars to watch the movie and there will be no speakers outside, you’ll have to listen on your car radio.

Pike says, with the movie companies not releasing new movies until mid-summer, they will be showing older movies for the month of June.