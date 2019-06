Stanton Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a restaurant on Sunday.

Officers were called around 12:30 to the China Wok restaurant in Stanton.

Police say a man had a handgun that was not holstered.

They say at some point the man had either reached in his pocket or touched the gun, which caused the gun to fire.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to a local hospital.

Stanton Police say the man is not facing any charges.