Starbucks antes up $10M for employees impacted by coronavirus

Starbucks has committed $10 million to create an emergency relief program for its employees who are facing extreme hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief fund money can be used for things like housing and utilities, the sudden loss of home, the death of a family member or partner, and related funeral expenses. (Source: CNN)

The money will fund the Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program, which will provide one-time, direct relief grants to workers, who the chain calls partners.

“During this very difficult time, we believe it is our responsibility to create additional support for partners facing unexpected financial hardship wherever they are,” according to Lucy Helm, the chief partner officer for Starbucks.

“We are proud to be a catalyst for a first-of-its-kind global funding initiative to further demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together.”

