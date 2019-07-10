Starbucks rolls out new Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Starbucks is launching a summer surprise!

The new Tie-Dye Frappuccino blended beverage is an eye-catching treat, with yellow, red and blue tie-dye swirls.

The drink is topped with vanilla whipped cream, and dusted with yellow, red and blue powder, coming from turmeric, red beet and spirulina.

The tropical fruit flavor is sure to win everyone over, but don’t waste time!

The drink is only available for a limited time at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.