Starting this week, a number of central Kentucky roads to shut down for construction

Drivers should be aware of several road projects getting underway this week across central Kentucky that could affect travel plans.

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., Wilson Downing Road in Lexington will be closed between Tates Creek Centre Drive and Belleau Wood Drive.

The closure will be in effect 24/7 until April 30 for bridge and sewer work.

Construction is also getting underway along I-75 in Madison County.

Look for single lane closures Monday and Tuesday night near Exit 95.

The work is part of a reconstruction project for the KY 627 interchange.

On US 60 (East Main Street) eastbound in Franklin County, the right lane will be closed between Douglas Avenue and Valley View Drive due to storm sewer repairs.

Langford Avenue will also be closed to through traffic from Cold Spring Avenue to the intersection with East Main Street.

Drivers will not be able to turn on to Langford Avenue from East Main Street nor turn on to East Main Street from Langford Avenue.

This work is scheduled for completion on April 16.