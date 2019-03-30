State Street Round 2? BBN ready to party if UK makes Final Four

Big Blue Nation is buzzing ahead of Kentucky's Elite Eight matchup against Auburn (2 p.m. Sunday on WKYT), with fans already thinking about what could happen after a Cats win.

"It's so hype, if we get to the Final Four, that's just amazing," said Cate Carpenter. "So if we win, it'll be absolute insanity on State Street."

As they often do after big wins, UK students and fans flooded State Street in the minutes after Kentucky's win over Houston on Friday night. The celebration lasted for a couple of hours. Thankfully the group was relatively tame. Beer flowed - and flew through the air. Some fireworks were set off, but no fires were set.

Police say on Friday night they arrested two people during the celebrations (one on State Street and another on Forest Park) and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Other than that, there were not any major problems.

On Saturday afternoon campus was still buzzing.

"I wasn't really like a sports person growing up," April Morris said, "but UK has made me into one."

WKYT's Garrett Wymer saw a good number of students heading to the library, taking advantage of a non-game day to get some work done.

"I try to focus on my studies," Emily Sheets said. "But I think definitely for some people basketball is pretty far up there on the priority list."

And on State Street, a somewhat sunny Saturday meant another party at several houses - or maybe Friday night's party just never really ended.

"Oh no, the party has not stopped today," Carpenter said. "You've got to carry it through to tomorrow.

"It's a weekend - it's a celebratory weekend now."

Police have banned parking on a dozen streets near campus where Cats fans are expected to gather - including on State Street. The restrictions are in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

