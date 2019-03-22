State agents raid Corbin establishment, seize moonshine and gambling machines

Kentucky authorities executed a search warrant at a Corbin establishment Wednesday, uncovering illegal gambling machines and moonshine.

The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced it found approximately 100 bottles of distilled spirits, 1,000 bottles of malt beverages, several gallons of moonshine and at least six gambling machines at the American Patriots club at 7045 South U.S. 25.

The establishment is in a dry territory, and the club is unable to obtain a license as a result.

Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Gail Russell said the department's efforts is an effort to respect the people's will when it comes to the legality of alcohol sales.

The search warrant was the culmination of a yearlong investigation into the club.