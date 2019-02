Water may be going down in parts of the state, but the damage is still there from flooding, landslides and mudslides - all leading to Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, declaring a state of emergency for the commonwealth.

His emergency declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help cities and counties as needed. It also could pave the way for federal funding to help out.

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-KY 05, told our Gray D.C. Bureau that he and the rest of Kentucky's congressional delegation will support federal disaster relief.

Officials with Kentucky Emergency Management, or KYEM, say that rivers and tributaries will crest soon, but will still likely remain at record levels through next week. So far 41 counties and 14 cities have declared states of emergency, according to KYEM.