State invalidates school's 2017 K-Prep test scores

Kentucky education officials say standardized test scores are being invalidated at an elementary school in eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the decision comes after the Kentucky Department of Education launched an investigation of 2017 K-Prep test scores at Betsy Layne Elementary School in Floyd County. Results of the investigation released Monday said there was evidence that staff "deliberately altered student exams and provided inappropriate assistance" to improve scores.

The report says three administrators and a teacher would be reported to Kentucky's Education Professional Standards Board, which oversees educators' state licenses.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he would characterize what the investigation found as "cheating."

Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins said he was reviewing the report and meeting with the school district's attorney to determine how to best address the problems.