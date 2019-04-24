State labor chief looking into subpoenas for teacher names

Kentucky Labor Secretary David Dickerson says his agency is still investigating subpoenas sent to several school districts seeking names of teachers who might have used sick days that shut down schools as they attended statehouse rallies.

The labor agency has the authority to issue fines against public workers who engage in illegal work stoppages. Attorney General Andy Beshear has threatened legal action if the subpoenas aren't withdrawn.

Dickerson replied to Beshear on Wednesday that he sees no reason to ignore possible violations of the law and said his agency hasn't decided whether any violations occurred.

Beshear responded that he won't allow Republican Gov. Matt Bevin "to bully our teachers and fine them up to $1,000 a day." Beshear is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in next month's primary.

