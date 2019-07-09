State launching new aftercare program for inmates recovering from substance abuse

State leaders say drug treatment is one of the most effective tools for making sure when people leave prison, they don’t come back.

The new SOAR program, which stands for Supporting Others in Active Recovery, looks to help inmates recovering from addiction.

Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley joined the Kentucky Department of Corrections and other leaders to announce the program at Northpoint Training Center, a medium-security prison in Boyle County.

It's a different approach than usual. In fact, it’s the first-ever such program inside a Kentucky prison. It’s an aftercare program that focuses on relapse prevention, education and re-entry skills using a "sober living" commitment approach.

The inmates in the program live together in a dormitory inside the Northpoint Training Center. There are 88 people currently in SOAR.

State leaders say Kentucky has had to innovate because the problem is so big, but they’re beginning to see it make a difference.

The pilot program is being paid for in part with a $300,000 grant from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.