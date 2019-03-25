State lawmaker finishing up legislative session after personal health battle

Representative Kim King has held the 55th district seat in Kentucky's House of Representatives for nearly a decade. However, about four months ago, it was unknown if she would make it back for the 2019 legislative session.

"The Lord and his divine intervention has been glorious from the start of this," says Rep. King as she begins telling her story.

Back in the fall, she had a follow-up appointment with her husband who recently had back surgery.

"I just mentioned to Dr. Crawford that I have a pain in my neck, my fingers are tingly, and sometimes I drop things. He said well let's get an MRI and see if there is anything in there we can fix."

The very next day, the doctor called King with her results.

"He said, 'Kim, you have to get to Louisville as soon as possible.' He said 'you have a tumor inside of your spinal cord, and it is pressing on things that can't tolerate it. It absolutely has to come out.'"

King and her husband dropped everything, making the trip to the Norton Neuroscience Institute. The tumor inside of King's spinal cord was pressing on what controls her breathing.

"Tumors like Mrs. King's that are very high up can actually lead to death just based on the mere location." Rep. King's surgeon Dr. Mahan Ghiassi said, adding that this type of tumor is extremely rare, "Even in neurosurgical practice, we see less than a dozen or so of these tumors every year."

The seasoned lawmaker was faced with a decision of whether or not to move forward with a surgical removal that comes with some big risks.

"There was a 30 percent chance I would never come off the ventilator," King said. "If they touched the wrong thing I would have been paralyzed from the chin down."

She says she handled the surgery decision the same way she handles bill decisions on the house floor.

"Doing research, praying over decisions ... and then once I made the decision to do the surgery, even knowing those repercussions, I felt a peace."

She would get the diagnosis Nov. 1, get elected to her 5th term in the State House Nov. 6 and one week later undergoing surgery.

"She asked me, 'How soon can I get back to work?'" remembers Dr. Ghiassi.

After some intense rehab, she regained strength and balance in her lower body and able to walk in the State Capitol and take her seat for the first gavel in of the session. It is a feat that brought a standing ovation from her colleagues.

"First time I met her I could tell she wasn't the type to sit back and say 'I was dealt a bad card' and feel sorry for herself," says Dr. Ghiassi.

That attitude is seen each time she takes her seat in house chambers, determined despite not having all her strength and control back.

"I make messes, I drop things."

Rep. King is still working on her upper body and motor skills like brushing her hair ... the reason for the new staple in her wardrobe. She also is still working on holding a pen. Her therapist was able to provide a pen so she is able to make notes as she reads through proposed legislation.

"My neighbors and seatmates on either side of the aisle literally will help adjust my paperwork and maybe my snacks and drinks," Rep. King said.

Another big help is her husband, spending each and every day at the Capitol.

"We actually sold half of our cattle herd to reduce his workload," Rep. King said. "He goes to the barn early in the morning or after dark when we get home. He helps get me here, carries my bags to my desk for me, stays all day...I'm not sure I would be here if he hadn't put his life on hold."

It is a story of perfect timing, unplanned life events, determination and unwavering devotion.

"I feel a tremendous responsibility to the people of the 55th district," Rep. King said. "I sincerely believe this is the work the Lord has called me to do."