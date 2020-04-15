State lawmakers discuss reopening parts of Kentucky economy

Kentucky lawmakers are meeting on the last day of this year’s General Assembly regular session.

The House and Senate are voting to override gubernatorial vetoes, while also taking up what Republican leaders are calling a state economic recovery plan for some businesses.

The first item taken up by the House this morning was House Bill 352. The bill is the main spending plan in the budget, specifically the line items the Governor vetoed.

The House floor leader made a motion to override every line item in the budget vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear said he wanted to veto anything that would limit his ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic leaders also spoke out against these overrides this morning. They said not only would it hamper Beshear’s response but it would impact everything from how coal-producing counties receive coal severance money, to adversely impacting funds in the Kentucky Retirees insurance plan.

“And, I don’t know if there has ever been a more important time than now that anyone who needs it has health insurance,” said Democratic Representative Angie Hatton. “Our teachers are certainly no exception, and the governor has vetoed that language because it fails to live up to that commitment made toward this obligation.”

Another bill expected to be voted on today would deal with helping some businesses re-open that the Governor has labeled as non-essential during the pandemic.

WKYT was told yesterday by House leadership that the bill has language that would help businesses comply with CDC guidelines, but also allow them to get back open.

Any new legislation, including bills that deal with the COVID-19 pandemic passed by the legislature, could be vetoed by the governor, and lawmakers would not be able to override.

