ATF addresses gun violence in Kentucky

US Attorney General William Barr announced today a new program directed at gun violence.

The initiative called Project Guardian hopes to link the federal prosecution system with local agencies to investigate, prosecute and prevent crimes involving guns.

There's a lot to this new initiative, which is based on five principles: coordinated prosecution, enforcing the background check system, improved information sharing, coordinated response to mental health denials and Crime Gun Intelligence coordination.

Leaders say this could be a new plan that is desperately needed.

US Attorney Robert Duncan made the announcement today here in Lexington. The initiative really plants a magnifying glass on gun crimes.

They say they plan to crack down on background checks and will create new guidelines for prosecution when it comes to lies told in order to purchase a firearm, and of course emphasizing those that are repeat offenders.

They also spoke about mental health and ensuring the local US Attorney has the information they need to help local law enforcement when it comes to someone owning or trying to own a gun that may suffer from a form of mental illness.

And they say they will be getting the help they need from federal prosecution to help when it comes to punishing offenders of someone that may have been involved with a violent crime.

"It will let people know especially our offenders who are thinking about repeating crimes that we are serious about it and we are going to be tough about it and my hope is that it will prevent people from making the wrong decision," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

Not long ago the Department of Justice also launched Project Safe Neighborhood. But they felt they need to add this new project in order to complement and focus on gun violence.

Since the start of 2019, the city of Lexington has seen 96 cases of gun violence. According to Lexington police, that includes 10 cases in October.